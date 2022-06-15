Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer to drop on an OTT platform on June 23

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' wowed audiences in theatres and will now be available on Prime Video.

On Wednesday, Prime Video announced that starting June 23, all Prime Video customers will be able to watch the film for free. The same OTT partners had negotiated for a 'Pay Per View' for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', but now that the release date has been confirmed, the movie will be available for all Prime members to see.

Parasuram Petla directed 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' in which Nadiya, Naga Babu, Samuthirakani, Brahmaji, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, and others played prominent roles. For this film, Thaman composed catchy music.

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' has been one of the biggest commercial hits since the epidemic, as well as one of Mahesh's most successful films.

