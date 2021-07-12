Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer resumes shoot today in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, and team Sarkaru Vaari Paata resumed shooting today in Hyderabad post lockdown. Important scenes are expected to be filmed.

Mahesh Babu is the most popular and amazing personality known for his charming looks and stellar acts. With the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020,) Mahesh Babu is set to steal the show once again with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been making huge noise ever since it was announced. The title video and pre-look poster grabbed a wide range of attention. The film is directed by Parasuram and features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Today, the makers announced that the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has resumed shoot post lockdown.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh completed the first schedule of the movie in Dubai in February. Since then, there has been a phenomenal rise in the number of Covid cases and shooting delays have become a common occurrence. After a 4 months gap, as the situation is getting better, the team has resumed a new shooting schedule today in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh will shoot for key scenes in this schedule.

Also Read: Man Crush Monday: Prithviraj Sukumaran flaunts his body in THIS shirtless photo & it'll make your heart swoon

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer with a strong message. SS Thaman is composing music and has also begun composing tunes for the film and music updates will be released in August. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×