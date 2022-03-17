Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu flaunts dashing avatar in second single Penny poster; To release on March 20

Mahesh Babu's next titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most anticipated films in Tollywood. After the chart buster's first single, today, the makers shared a new poster of Mahesh Babu to announce that the second single from the film titled Penny will be released on March 20. The actor can be seen flaunting his dashing avatar in the poster.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and wrote, A song worth every Penny.. #PennySong from #SarkaruVaariPaata will be credited to your playlist on 20th March." Ever since then, Mahesh Babu and Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been trending on Twitter.

S Thaman rendered soundtracks and first single Kalaavathi has set new benchmarks in terms of record views. The enchanting melody has already crossed 90 million views and it is set to cross 100 Million mark very soon. Since the first song became such a big hit, everyone is anticipating with bated breath for the second single arriving in another 3 days.

As per the reports, the film crew, who recently shot a song and a few key scenes in Spain, is currently rolling up the final schedule in Hyderabad.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady of the movie. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is an action drama jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production house GMB Entertainment. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on May 12th.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: After Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli in talks to direct Allu Arjun – Duo gear up for their first film