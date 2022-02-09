Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh make a romantic pair in the first song Kalaavathi poster

The first single titled Kalaavathi from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14. Today, the makers shared the song poster and it features Mahesh and Keerthy as a romantic pair, who promises the best on-screen chemistry. SS Thaman is singing the romantic and magical number.

In the poster, Mahesh Babu can be seen looking handsome and charming in a white sweatshirt, whereas Keerthy Suresh is mesmerising in a saree. Fans are loving this new pair as the National Award actress is teaming up with Mahesh Babu for the first time. The poster shows that they promise magical chemistry on the big screen.

Check out the poster here:

The first single update was scheduled to release for Sankranthi but got postponed as many crew members of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata tested positive.

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022, clashing at the box office with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.

Mahesh Babu is likely to join the sets of his upcoming film from February 12. The latest schedule of the film is presently underway and with this, it will mostly be a wrap-up.

