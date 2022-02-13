Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy's track Kalaavathi is a soulful melody by Thaman-Sid Sriram

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most-awaited films releasing in 2022. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead. While the audience can't wait to know what's in store for them, the makers have released the first single Kalaavathi as Valentine’s Day special.

Sensational composer S Thaman has scored music that hits you right with its fabulous composition, lyrics and glorious singing. Singer Sid Sriram and lyricist Ananta Sriram already makes this song melody of the year. Everything about this song looks so magical. Also, one cannot ignore Mahesh Babu's hook step in Kalaavathi track. Mahesh Babu oozes swag and Keerthy Suresh dazzles like a diva in the romantic track. Their adorable and refreshing chemistry adds extra glamour to the song.

Check out the song below:

Parasuram is directing the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners. Sarkaru Vaari Paata also stars Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju and others.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is coming as a summer attraction on May 12th.

