Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu leaves us excited with the electrifying motion poster

The makers of Mahesh Babu's Sarkaaru Vaari Paata have released the much-awaited thrilling motion poster of the film on the actor's birthday. Check it out below.

Finally, the much-awaited day has arrived! The first motion poster of Sarkaaru Vaari Paata has been released on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday. The electrifying motion poster from his upcoming film has taken social media by storm. Directed by Parasuram, the new update on the film has created huge excitement among the moviegoers.

The makers are yet to start the shooting of the film, which has got delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. Keerthy Suresh is said to play the female lead role in the film. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. The music of the film will be given by Thaman. Nothing much about the film has been revealed yet, according to reports it is said to be a thriller with the theme of corruption at government offices.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

Credits :Twitter

