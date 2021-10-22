Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu looks charming as ever in latest PIC; S Thaman shares an interesting update

Sarkaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh is one of the much-awaited Telugu films. Amidst the high buzz among the fans, music composer S Thaman has shared an interesting update about the film. Thaman shared a dapper looking photo of Mahesh Babu as he announced completing music composition for Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The musician wrote, "Here We Complete the Compositions of Our Very Own #Superstar’s #SarkaruVaariPaata Here is Our #Superstar Shining @urstrulyMahesh gaaru." Mahesh Babu fans are super excited and cannot wait to know what's in store for them.

Take a look at his tweet below:

Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh and the team are currently shooting for the film's third schedule in Spain. Directed by Parasuram, the film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

As earlier we reported, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, kids Gautam and Sitara have also joined the superstar in Spain for their holiday. Namrata has been sharing some stunning photos and videos of them having a gala time together.

Mahesh Babu is making sure to spend enough time with family while not shooting for the film in Spain.

Take a look: