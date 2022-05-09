Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu looks handsome in casual look as he flaunts a smile & poses at the promotions

After coming back from a Paris vacation with family, Mahesh Babu got busy with promotions of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. First, he started with the grand pre-release event and promotions, which are moving forward rigorously. It was working Sunday for the superstar as well as he was clicked promoting his film. He was papped in the city along with director Parasuram Petla for the promotions and looked handsome as always.

Mahesh Babu opted for a cool and casual look in a blue t-shirt and jeans. The actor looked charming as he posed for cameras with a smile. The superstar definitely knows how to keep it minimal yet stylish with every outfit.

Take a look at the pics here:

On Saturday, the makers of the film hosted a grand pre-release event yesterday in Hyderabad, attended by Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, director Parusuram and others. It was a jam-packed event as thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse and are excited to watch him on the big screen after two years.

The much-awaited film is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. Music sensation S Thaman scored soundtracks for the movie. The film is set for grand theatrical release on May 12.

