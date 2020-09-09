Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer to feature Anil Kapoor as the main antagonist?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role, may have Bollywood star Anil Kapoor as the main antagonist.

At a time when fans are desperately waiting to know more updates about Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, a new report has come up stating that the film may Anil Kapoor as the main antagonist. While no official update has been put out by the makers regarding the same, this news is now making the rounds on social media, as this news comes days after the makers of Prabhas’ Adipurush announced that the film will have as the main antagonist.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will have S Thaman to compose music and it marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and the composer after seven years. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew for the film. However, it is rumoured that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady. On Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the makers released a glimpse of the actor’s look in the film and it turned out to be a huge hit among his fans.

Meanwhile, after this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli. It is also expected that he will announce his project with Puri Jagannadh soon. Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a massive hit at the worldwide box office.

