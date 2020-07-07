  1. Home
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer to feature Keerthy Suresh as a bank officer?

The media reports suggest that the Mahanati actress will feature in the role of a bank officer. Previously, it was reported that the south flick with Mahesh Babu in the lead, will be based on bank frauds and financial wrongdoings.
The latest news update about the southern film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also star Keerthy Suresh in a key role. The media reports suggest that the Mahanati actress will feature in the role of a bank officer. Previously, it was reported that the south flick with Mahesh Babu in the lead, will be based on bank frauds and financial wrongdoings. There is no official word out yet with respect to the film's story line and Keerthy Suresh's character. The film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be helmed by ace south director Parasuram. The director is known for his blockbuster film Geetha Govindam.

The much-awaited drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film's first look poster was previously released on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first look poster features Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The Telugu actor is seen with a one rupee tattoo and an ear piercing. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are very excited about the film. The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer has generated a lot of interest among the fans and audience members. The fans are now eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen.

Mahesh Babu featured last in the super hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. 

Credits :tollywood.net

