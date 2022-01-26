Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer first single to be a melody song, out on Valentine's Day

The much-awaited first single from Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be out on the occasion of Valentine's Day, February 14. The makers announced that it will be melody song of the year and is composed by S Thaman. A poster of Thaman in suit, playing piano was released. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Keerthy Suresh is the female lead.

The first single update was scheduled to release for Sankranthi but got postponed as many crew members of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata tested positive. The makers shared a statement regarding the same, which read, Due to the unforeseen turn of events and the outspread of COVID within the team, there would be a delay in the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Further communication would be given at the soonest possible. Hope you understand. With you all a very Happy Sankranti. Stay home, stay safe. And mask up."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is reportedly based upon banking scams. Madhie is the cinematographer. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film is scheduled to hit the theaters on April 1, 2022, clashing at the box office with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.

Mahesh Babu is currently on a break. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after returning to Hyderabad, post vacaying with his family in Dubai. A couple of days later, his brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away and the superstar who was in isolation paid tribute after recovering from virus.

