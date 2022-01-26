Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer first single to be a melody song, out on Valentine's Day

The much-awaited first single from Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be out on the occasion of Valentine's Day, February 14. The makers announced that it will be melody song of the year and is composed by S Thaman. A poster of Thaman in suit, playing piano was released. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Keerthy Suresh is the female lead.

The first single update was scheduled to release for Sankranthi but got postponed as many crew members of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata tested positive. The makers shared a statement regarding the same, which read, Due to the unforeseen turn of events and the outspread of COVID within the team, there would be a delay in the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Further communication would be given at the soonest possible. Hope you understand. With you all a very Happy Sankranti. Stay home, stay safe. And mask up."