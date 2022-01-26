Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer first single to be a melody song, out on Valentine's Day
The first single update was scheduled to release for Sankranthi but got postponed as many crew members of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata tested positive. The makers shared a statement regarding the same, which read, Due to the unforeseen turn of events and the outspread of COVID within the team, there would be a delay in the updates of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Further communication would be given at the soonest possible. Hope you understand. With you all a very Happy Sankranti. Stay home, stay safe. And mask up."
Mahesh Babu is currently on a break. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after returning to Hyderabad, post vacaying with his family in Dubai. A couple of days later, his brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away and the superstar who was in isolation paid tribute after recovering from virus.
