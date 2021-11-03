Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu starrer gets a fresh release date; Postponed from Sankranthi race

The Superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu is back with another gripping concept for his next film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, it is the most anticipated films of Tollywood. The film, which was slated to release for Sankranthi 2022, has been postponed as makers announced that it will hit the big screens on April 1, 2022.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster to announce a fresh release date. Mahesh Babu looks dashing and young in the new poster, his rupee tattoo and ear piercing has raised curiosity around his look.

After breaking blockbuster records in 2019 with his Sankranthi released film Sarileru Neekavvaru, Mahesh Babu would be back once again to entertain the audience and shatter the box office records for Sankranthi, 2022. However, with too many movies lined up for Sankranthi, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer have decide to push the date further. Mahesh Babu and Sankranthi release run hand in hand but looks it is not possible this time.

The team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is in the last leg of shoot as major portions have wrapped up. The makers are planning to wrap up the entire film this year itself and move to post production as fans are eagerly waiting for songs. Every now and then, pics and videos from the sets surface on social media and take internt by storm.

Mahesh Babu promised Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a “complete entertainer with a strong message.” The movie is reportedly based on themes of banking scams which took place in the country. National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady of the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments.