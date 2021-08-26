Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu takes a private jet to Hyderabad as he finishes Goa schedule; PIC

Superstar Mahesh Babu has wrapped up the Goa schedule for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On Tuesday, August 25, Namrata Shirodkar shared a photo of Mahesh Babu, director Vamshi Paidipally and others posing for a picture-perfect moment while heading to Hyderabad from Goa in a private jet.

Captioning the photo, Namrata wrote, "Goa to Hyderabad! Enjoyed every bit of it. Until next time!" It was kind of a quick getaway with family and work for Mahesh Babu. As we all know, Mahesh Babu is known for keeping his work and personal life balanced. The Maharshi actor equally spent time with his kids Gautam, Sitara, wife Namrata and other close friends in Goa.

Directed by Parasuram, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The uber-cool FIRST LOOK of Mahesh Babu from the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainments. The film will have music by S.S. Thaman while P.S. Vinod will handle the camera. It is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, i.e January 13, 2022.

