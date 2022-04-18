Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers of Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh's romantic drama shoot the last song

As we informed you earlier, Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are almost done with the shoot of their romantic drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata except for a song. Now, it is reported that the makers have started rolling the last track from the flick. They further announced that they will be dropping BTS pics from the shoot on social media.

Previously, the two numbers from the movie, Kalaavathi and Penny have added to the hype for the film. Now, the third single from the drama also holds a lot of expectations for music lovers. These celebrated tracks from Sarkaru Vaari Paata have been rendered by ace music director, S Thaman.

Check out the announcement below:

It is believed that the makers plan to intensify the film's promotions. The team will organise many promotional events in the immediate future, as the movie gears up for a theatrical release on May 12.

This Telugu drama has been made under the direction of Parasuram. While the Superstar is the flagbearer of the project, Keerthy Suresh is accompanying him as the female lead. Financed by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and others will essay ancillary parts in the movie.

R Madhi is the Director of Photography and Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. AS Prakash is responsible for the art department.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu has also signed up his next with RRR director, SS Rajamouli.

