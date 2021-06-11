Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer assure upcoming updates will be 'worth the wait'

Amidst the strong buzz on social media, the makers of Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have released an exciting update.

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited films that the audience is looking forward to. The film is helmed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla and it stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. Mahesh Babu fans cannot keep calm and have been asking for an update on Sarkaru Vaari Paata since a very long time. Well, amidst the strong buzz on social media, the makers have released an exciting update.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, "The excitement and anticipation for #SarkaruVaariPaata is in the air! All our upcoming updates will be worth the wait. Until then, Stay safe & Stay healthy.." Well, it remains to see what's next in store for the audience. Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh fans are highly expecting the first look teaser. Now, only time will tell what Sarkaru Vaari Paata makers have in store for us.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu starrer makers requested fans not to spread false information about the film. "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it's not the right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and false news regarding this. All official updates will be posted first on our official accounts. Till then - stay safe and take care,” the statement read.

Check out their latest tweet below:

The excitement and anticipation for #SarkaruVaariPaata is in the air! All our upcoming updates will be worth the wait. Until then, Stay safe & Stay healthy. pic.twitter.com/26PH3ENFU0 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 11, 2021

Sarkaru Vaari Paata shooting commenced in Dubai earlier this year. The makers then moved to Hyderabad for the second schedule. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to put the film's shoot on hold.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being bankrolled by production house Mythri Movie Makers in association with 14 Reels Plus. Musician S Thaman is on board as the music composer for the film.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×