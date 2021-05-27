Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Makers of Mahesh Babu starrer request not to spread false news; No updates on May 31

Social media has been buzzing with speculations about the first teaser look to be released on Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have now rubbished the reports.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited Telugu films that the audience is looking forward to. As we all know, May 31 is special for Mahesh Babu as his father and legendary actor Krishna Ghattamaneni's celebrates his birthday on the same day. Fans and moviegoers have been expecting an update about the film on May 31. Social media has been buzzing with speculations about the first teaser look to be released on Krishna Ghattamaneni's birthday.

However, that's not happening! The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata have now rubbished the reports and have requested everyone not to spread the false news. The statement read: "In view of the current circumstances, for each one of us personally and the society at large, the makers of #SarkaruVaariPaata believe it’s not a right time to give out any updates regarding the film. Request you to not spread any unofficial and false news regarding this. Till then – stay safe and take care. Thank you Yours, Team Mahesh Babu."

Take a look:

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus in association with GMB Entertainment. The film will see Mahesh Babu in never before avatar and is scheduled to release in January 2022.

The music of the film is scored by S. Thaman who also revealed in an interview that the film will be high on elements, with cinematography performed by R. Madhi and editing done by Marthand K. Venkatesh.

Credits :Twitter

