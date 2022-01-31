Sarkaru Vaari Paata New Release Date LOCKED; Mahesh Babu looks ultra-stylish in the latest poster

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is releasing worldwide on May 12, 2022. Sharing a new poster featuring Mahesh Babu in an ultra-stylish look, the makers tweeted, "Date for the AuCTION is locked! #SarkaruVaariPaata worldwide release on May 12."

Mahesh Babu's effortless performance and stunts will be the major highlights of the film. Meanwhile, in the latest poster, Mahesh Babu can be seen sporting a cool look and is seen relaxing on the bench. Sarkaru Vaari Paata was supposed to hit the screens on April 1. Meanwhile, the makers of the film have come up with an update of kickstarting audio promotions from Valentine’s Day. Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first single, a melody song will be unveiled on February 14th. Music sensation S Thaman has scored music for the romantic track featuring lead pair Mahesh Babu and Keerthy. Take a look:

Featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the female lead alongside Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is helmed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame.