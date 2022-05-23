Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Parasuram apologises for hurting the sentiments of Narasimha Swamy's devotees

Sarkaru Vaari Paata maker Parasuram recently visited Simhachalam Narasimha Swamy temple and the reason for his visit was not only to seek blessings. The filmmaker apologised to the devotees for a controversial dialogue in his recent release.

This disputed dialogue is said by the antagonist Samuthirakani in the film. He compares himself to a Hindu God, hurting the sentiments of the devotees. During a confrontation with protagonist Mahesh Babu, he says, "Do you have any idea why Lord Narasimha is covered in sandalwood paste? Because the average person can't stand his 'Ugra Rupam' (extreme form). You can't stand my wildest version, either".

When Parasuram was asked about this specific chat, he reportedly clarified that he himself is a big devotee of Lord Narasimha Swamy and even visited the temple even before Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release. He then apologised and said that he didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings.

Jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the action drama reached the theatres on 12 May and got a tremendous response from the viewers. Besides Superstar Mahesh Babu and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh, the film also has Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in crucial parts.

The superstar recently penned a thank you note to the fans for making the film such a big success. Taking to social media, he wrote, "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for #SarkaruVaariPaata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always. A big thank you to the entire team of #SarkaruVaariPaata". The team also organised a success bash, which was attended by Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, and Namrata Shirodkar, among others.

