Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Parasuram upset with Keerthy Suresh for revealing her casting in the Mahesh Babu film?

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram is reportedly upset with Keerthy Suresh as she admitted to being a part of the Mahesh Babu starrer. As per reports, Parasuram had some big plans with respect to announcing the involvement of the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per media reports, Keerthy Suresh during a live interaction with fans and followers revealed that she is indeed a part of the Mahesh Babu film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The fans and film audiences got very excited about the news especially as Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with the Telugu star. The actress is riding high on the success of her southern drama Mahanati. The film was a biopic on legendary south actress Savitri. The film was helmed by ace director Nag Ashwin. The south siren Keerthy Suresh received her first ever National Award for the blockbuster drama. The actress recently saw the release of her film Penguin on an OTT platform. The film Penguon was backed by south director producer Karthik Subbaraj.

The film was a crime drama, wherein Keerthy plays the role of a mother. Keerthy Suresh's character is trying to find her lost son who has been kidnapped. The villain of the story is a masked culprit who kidnaps little children. The makers of Penguin decided to release the film on an OTT platform as theatres in the country are still shutdown.

