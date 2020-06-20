  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Parasuram upset with Keerthy Suresh for revealing her casting in the Mahesh Babu film?

As per reports, Parasuram had some big plans with respect to announcing the involvement of the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. But, Keerthy Suresh during a live interaction revealed that will be a part of the Mahesh Babu film leaving the director upset.
12308 reads Mumbai
Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Parasuram upset with Keerthy Suresh for revealing her casting in the Mahesh Babu film?Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Parasuram upset with Keerthy Suresh for revealing her casting in the Mahesh Babu film?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram is reportedly upset with Keerthy Suresh as she admitted to being a part of the Mahesh Babu starrer. As per reports, Parasuram had some big plans with respect to announcing the involvement of the National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. As per media reports, Keerthy Suresh during a live interaction with fans and followers revealed that she is indeed a part of the Mahesh Babu film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The fans and film audiences got very excited about the news especially as Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with the Telugu star. The actress is riding high on the success of her southern drama Mahanati. The film was a biopic on legendary south actress Savitri. The film was helmed by ace director Nag Ashwin. The south siren Keerthy Suresh received her first ever National Award for the blockbuster drama. The actress recently saw the release of her film Penguin on an OTT platform. The film Penguon was backed by south director producer Karthik Subbaraj.

The film was a crime drama, wherein Keerthy plays the role of a mother. Keerthy Suresh's character is trying to find her lost son who has been kidnapped. The villain of the story is a masked culprit who kidnaps little children. The makers of Penguin decided to release the film on an OTT platform as theatres in the country are still shutdown.

(ALSO READ: Samantha Akkineni shows how to sport all types of wardrobe essential coats and jackets; See Photos)

Credits :thehansindia.com

Latest Videos
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement