Sarkaru Vaari Paata: S Thaman is elated to compose music for Mahesh Babu starrer; Says 'Heart is so happy'

Mahesh Babu has finally announced the title of his upcoming movie as Sarkaru Vaari Paata on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birthday. The superstar’s first look from the movie has also been unveiled on social media much to the excitement of his fans. It was initially titled SSMB 27 and the fans were kept in the dark for a long time regarding the facts related to the same. The music for the Mahesh Babu starrer will be composed by S Thaman.

Thaman has now taken to Twitter for expressing his gratitude towards the makers. The music composer is quite elated to be a part of the new project and also reminisces the times when he had composed music for the movie titled Dhookudu featuring none other than Mahesh Babu himself. He writes, “My love to @14ReelsPlus #gopiachanta gaaru @RaamAchanta & @kotiparuchuri gaaru for the unconditional love & support they gave me at the time of #dhookudu was very very BIG. It’s time to show the same love & energy to them for #SarkaruVaariPaata#gratitude Heart is so happy.”

My love to 14ReelsPlus #gopiachanta gaaru RaamAchanta & kotiparuchuri gaaru for the unconditional love & support they gave me at the time of #dhookudu was very very BIG. It’s time to show the same love & energy to them for #SarkaruVaariPaata#gratitude

Heart is so happy — thaman S (MusicThaman) June 1, 2020

Talking about Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the movie has been directed by Parashuram of Geetha Govindam fame and is produced under the banner of 14 Reels production and Mythri Movie Makers. The cinematography of the movie will be done by PS Vinod. And if media reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani has been approached to play the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. However, an official confirmation is still awaited on the part of the makers.

