Sarkaru Vaari Paata: S Thaman says 'Get ready for August folks' as he begins music work with Keerthy Suresh

The Superstar of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in an upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film features Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood. The film has a crazy fan base and even a little update or news goes viral in seconds. However, due to the pandemic, the makers have mentioned that they are not going to share anything till Ugadi. So this little update by music composer S Thaman is a sense of relief and happiness to fans.

S Thaman, who is very active on social media, took to Twitter and shared a photo with Keerthy Suresh to announce that the music work of the film has begun. Both Keerthy and Thaman can be seen matching in white outfits in the photo. The music wrote in the tweet, "And Here We Start Our Works for #SarkaruVaariPaata@KeerthyOfficial

And Here We Start Our Works for #SarkaruVaariPaata @KeerthyOfficial #Augusttttttt !!! Come VeryVery sooooooonNnNnN

Get ready folks pic.twitter.com/IgNzU3Ch1g — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 28, 2021

It is to be noted that Thaman has previously promised that music updates will be announced in August as the film is slated to release next year in January. Now, as August is a month away, the work has begun and fans are waiting with huge expectations. Till today, Thaman has produced some great music and made many movies blockbuster success so Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be no less than anything.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be a complete entertainer with a strong message, directed by Parusuram. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and Mahesh Babu’s own production company GMB Entertainments. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is scheduled to release in theatres for Sankranthi, 2022.