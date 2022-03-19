Sarkaru Vaari Paata Song Penny: Mahesh Babu & Sitara make a beautiful father-daughter duo as they groove

The second single titled Penny from Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is out. The song is huge as Mahesh Babu's daughter made her presence in the song. Yes, she can be seen dancing to the tunes with her father. The father-daughter make a beautiful pair as they flaunt dance moves on the song. Looks like it's the debut of the star kid Sitara.

Sharing the video, Mahesh Babu looks like a proud dad as he wrote on Twitter, "She's stealing the show... once again!! #Penny out tomorrow!." The full song of Penny will be released on 20th March, time is yet to be announced.

Exactly a month back, the team had released the film's first single 'Kalaavathi', which was well received by the music aficionados. In fact, Sitara, who loves dance, also took up the Kalaavathi song challenge and we are awestruck by her graceful dance moves to Mahesh Babu's song.

Penny song is also expected to break all the records as it features the father-daughter duo's first time together on the big screen. The superstar fans are super happy and eagerly waiting for the full song, which will release tomorrow.

Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in director Parasuram’s next. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment have jointly backed the venture releasing worldwide on 12 May.

