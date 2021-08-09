Sarkaru Vaari Paata Teaser Out: Fans are in for a mighty entertaining treat on Mahesh Babu’s birthday; WATCH

Superstar Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the upcoming much-hyped Telugu release Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh in the leading part. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the most talked-about films from the Telugu industry considering Mahesh Babu has delivered three consecutive hits. Makers have released the teaser of the film.

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his birthday and the makers decided to prepone the release of the birthday blaster for the film. Initially the makers had announced on Twitter that the birthday blaster will be out on August 9 at 9:09 AM. The tweet read, “Block your calendars and lock your plans FireFire!! Lets Begin the SuperStar Birthday Extravaganza Star-struck#SuperStarBirthdayBLASTER on AUG 9th @ 9:09 AM.”

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and unveiled the first teaser of the film calling it a birthday blaster on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “Here we go!! #SVPBlaster”. Shilpa Shirodkar took to the comment section and excitedly wrote, “Wohoooooooo superrrrrr Superrrrrrr superrrrrr” along with several fire emojis. Thousands of fans and followers of the superstar took to the comment section and penned heartfelt wishes for the superstar. Fans also wrote congratulatory things for the teaser of the film, which appears to have worked its magic on the masses.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram at the midnight and penned a lovely heartwarming birthday note for the superstar. Along with a picture, she wrote, “The man who defines love for me.. My then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know”.

