Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Swag, Style & slang; Mahesh Babu starrer is high on action, romance & dialogues

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the much-awaited Telugu films of 2022. Helmed by director Parasuram, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer and it looks every bit appealing. Mahesh Babu's stylish entry and stunts are the major highlights.

The action sequence at a fish harbour, followed by the dialogue exchange between Mahesh Babu and Samuthirakani gives a mental mass vibe. After a series of action chunks, the story shifts to a foreign location, where the superstar meets Keerthy Suresh for the first time. He starts flirting with her. Mahesh Babu’s dialogue, “Nenu Vinnanu… Nenu Unnanu,” is hilarious. There are many such punch lines in the trailer. The trailer is packed with both class and mass.

SVP trailer is a complete package and has all the elements to become a super fun blockbuster after a series of serious films. Keerthy and Mahesh's chemistry looks magical. The music by S Thaman blends well with the situations while Vennela Kishore's perfect comic-timing and camaraderie with Mahesh Babu steals the show. The story of the film revolves around a bank robbery, and the trailer gives us a glimpse of many heavy-duty action scenes.

Check out the trailer below:

The stylish potboiler is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the Cinematography while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of the art department.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata releases on May 12th in cinemas!

