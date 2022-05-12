Sarkaru Vaari Paata Twitter Review: Mahesh Babu impresses with new avatar, fans call it a pure 'one-man show'

After two long years, Mahesh Babu's much-awaited and anticipated film Sarkaru Vaari Paata hit the theatres today. Fans thronged to theatres in lakhs to watch the first-day first show of the film and seem to be totally impressed with the mass actioner. Netizens who have watched the movie took to social media to share their reviews and going by the tweets, it looks like the film has got all the right elements in the proper dosage to generate a celebratory wave.

Fans called Mahesh’s film a massive hit and are impressed with his performance. Mahesh Babu's new avatar and romance with Keerthy Suresh seem to be the highlight point of the film along with mind-blowing action sequences. Netizens have also called Sarkaru Vaari Paata a pure superstar show and a treat to fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen for a very long time.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, R Madhi has done the cinematography for the film, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Celebrated musician S Thaman has scored the melodies for the film.

The film stars Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, Nadhiya, Sowmya Menon, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Mahesh Manjrekar played other important roles in the film.