Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Kalaavathi Song: Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh's chemistry is unmissable in promo

The much awaited song titled Kalaavathi from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to release on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2022. Ahead of the big day, the makers shared a promo video of the song and fans are loving the chemistry of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh. In the composition of S Thaman, the romantic track is sung by Sid Sriram.

Mahesh Babu's nephew and son of actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Darshan, will be seen as the younger version of the actor in the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is in the last leg of shoot and reportedly a new schedule will begin on Monday. Mahesh Babu is likely to join the sets of his upcoming film from February 12.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is reportedly based upon banking scams. Madhie is the cinematographer. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is jointly produced under the banners GMB Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus. The film is scheduled to hit ththeatresrs on April 1, 2022, clashing at the box office with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.