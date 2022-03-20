Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Penny Song: Mahesh Babu oozes swag, Sitara steals the show with her graceful dance moves

Mahesh Babu's action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, co-starring Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for the grand release. Amidst the high expectations, the makers of the film have released second single, Penny and it looks every bit fun and exciting. The much-awaited song also features Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

This indeed is the first time appearance of Sitara in a music video. One can see, Mahesh Babu oozes swag and looks his stylish best while Sitara steals the show with her cute expressions and graceful dance moves. S Thaman has rendered soundtracks and the second song Penny is a peppy hit. Penny is sung by Nakash Aziz and penned by Anantha Sriram. The song has a perfect mix of electric guitars, live strings and a lot more mixed & Mastered By - Shadab Rayeen to make it a fun track.

Sitara is clearly a star in the making!

Check out the full song below:

Currently, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being shot in Hyderabad and production work is nearing completion. The much-awaited Telugu film is jointly being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

Directed by Parasuram, R Madhi has handled cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash looks after the art department.

Meanwhile, music composer S Thaman shared his experience of shooting this fun song with little Sitara. He tweeted, "We Had Great Fun Shooting this #PennySong Video Ft With Our Darling Princess #Sithara." He called her 'super cute' with some 'craziest energy'.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is releasing this summer, on May 12th.

