Saroj Khan Demise: Allu Arjun shares throwback photos and offers his deepest condolences to dear ones

After Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia, Telugu star Allu Arjun took to Twitter to pay his respect to Saroj Khan and offer condolences to her family.
4996 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 04:21 pm
Saroj Khan Demise: Allu Arjun shares throwback photos and offers his deepest condolences to dear onesSaroj Khan Demise: Allu Arjun shares throwback photos and offers his deepest condolences to dear ones
Many Bollywood and South Indian celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan, who passed away today morning. She passed away today i.e. July 3, 2020, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Saroj Khan was also a popular face in South Indian Cinema and has worked with many biggies like Mahesh Babu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Nagarjuna among others. After Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia, Telugu star Allu Arjun took to Twitter and offered condolences to Saroj Khan and her family. 

Sharing a few throwback photos, Allu Arjun tweeted, "I bow down my respects for her and my deepest condolences to all the near and dear ones . RIP #Sarojkhan ji." Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt note on Instagram story. He wrote, "Saddened to hear the demise of ace choreographer #SarojKhan. Her timeless classics will continue to inspire generations to come. The end of an era. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. RUP Saroj Khan." 

Check out Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu's social media posts as they offer condolences to the Saroj Khan and family: 

Rakul Preet Singh was among many other celebs who took to social media and mentioned how she always dreamt about doing a song with her. She Tweeted, "2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to Indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family."

Credits :Twitter

