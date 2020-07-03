  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Demise: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn choreographer's death

Bollywood and South Indian actors in shock over the loss of one more talent from the film industry. After Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar also mourned the death of the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan.
2751 reads Mumbai
Saroj Khan Demise: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn choreographer's deathSaroj Khan Demise: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn choreographer's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

India's one of the most popular and classic choreographers, Saroj Khan passed away today morning, July 3. She was 71. The legendary choreographer was admitted on June 17 with a severe kidney infection, a complication due to her chronic diabetes issue as well as breathlessness. While infection was brought under control, her health continued to worsen over the days. Reportedly, she was on a ventilator for the last 36 hours before she passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Bollywood and South Indian actors in shock over the loss of one more talent from the film industry. After Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata also mourned the death of the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan. 

Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar shared a recalled the times she worked with Saroj Khan. She wrote, "Did many films with the inimitable Saroj ji. An institution in herself!! She was one of the few dance directors who blended dance with emotion so beautifully. She brought out the total woman in you when she made you perform!! Will miss you Saroj ji...Sending love and light to her soul and strength to all her family and loved ones." 

Prithviraj Sukumaran also offered condolences as she shared a picture of Saroj Khan and wrote, "Rest in Peace #SarojKhan." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rest in Peace #SarojKhan

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on

South and Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani remembers the words of wisdom she got from Saroj Khan. Sharing about it, the actress wrote on Twitter: #RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me “beta be focused  and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want “. Grew up watching your choreography . This year has taken away way to much... May your her soul rest in peace." 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement