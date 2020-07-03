Saroj Khan Demise: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others mourn choreographer's death

Bollywood and South Indian actors in shock over the loss of one more talent from the film industry. After Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar also mourned the death of the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan.

India's one of the most popular and classic choreographers, Saroj Khan passed away today morning, July 3. She was 71. The legendary choreographer was admitted on June 17 with a severe kidney infection, a complication due to her chronic diabetes issue as well as breathlessness. While infection was brought under control, her health continued to worsen over the days. Reportedly, she was on a ventilator for the last 36 hours before she passed away due to a cardiac arrest. Bollywood and South Indian actors in shock over the loss of one more talent from the film industry. After Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata also mourned the death of the legendary choreographer, Saroj Khan.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar shared a recalled the times she worked with Saroj Khan. She wrote, "Did many films with the inimitable Saroj ji. An institution in herself!! She was one of the few dance directors who blended dance with emotion so beautifully. She brought out the total woman in you when she made you perform!! Will miss you Saroj ji...Sending love and light to her soul and strength to all her family and loved ones."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also offered condolences as she shared a picture of Saroj Khan and wrote, "Rest in Peace #SarojKhan."

South and Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani remembers the words of wisdom she got from Saroj Khan. Sharing about it, the actress wrote on Twitter: #RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me “beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want “. Grew up watching your choreography . This year has taken away way to much... May your her soul rest in peace."

#RestInPeaceSarojKhan ji . I still remember your words of wisdom to me , when you told me “beta be focused and give it your all and you will achieve whatever you want “.

Grew up watching your choreography .

This year has taken away way to much May your her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/YL0IEbvh8z — Hansika (@ihansika) July 3, 2020

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×