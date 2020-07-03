  1. Home
Saroj Khan Demise: Mohanlal pays tribute to the late choreographer in a heartfelt post

As per the post shared by the south actor Mohanlal, he states how he had the opportunity to work alongside the late choreographer during Iruvar.
The Malayalam megastar Mohanlal paid a heartfelt tribute to the late choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away today due to a cardiac arrest. People from across Bollywood and the south film industry mourned the demise of the talented choreographer. Mohanlal wrote in his Twitter post, "Saroj Khan Ji was a true legend and I consider myself blessed to work with her for the song “Vennila Vennila, from the Movie ‘Iruvar." As per the post shared by the Lucifer star Mohanlal, he states how he had the opportunity to work alongside the late choreographer during Iruvar.

Many other south stars shared emotional posts on their respective social media accounts to offer their condolences on the demise of Saroj Khan. Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani, Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun shared heartfelt posts on their social media accounts mourning the loss of choreographer Saroj Khan. The fans and followers of the late choreographer also shared their deep shock and disbelief over Saroj Khan's death.

Check out Mohanlal's post on Saroj Khan:

As per media reports, Saroj Khan was hospitalized after she complained of breathlessness. The late choreographer had worked with many top stars from Bollywood as well as from the south film industry. Saroj Khan had many iconic songs to her credits that made her a true legend, in the field of dance choreography.

Credits :Twitter

