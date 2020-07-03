Saroj Khan Passes Away: Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani and other South celebs offer condolences

Many celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani remembered late Saroj Khan for her iconic work as they offered condolences on Twitter.

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Known for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Saroj Khan was having breathing issues and was also suffering from multiple ailments. A lot of celebrities from the Bollywood and South Indian film industry took to Twitter and offered condolences. Many celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani remembered Saroj Khan for her iconic work as they offered condolences on Twitter.

Priyamani Raj took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself with Saroj Khan, She wrote "You will be terribly missed master ji!! Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend long back..Thank you for all the wonderful songs you choreographed!."

Tamannaah Bhatia also Tweeted over the heartbreaking news of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's demise. She wrote, "Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji...You are truly irreplaceable."

Sharing a beautiful picture of Saroj Khan, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed."

Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed. pic.twitter.com/iKFyHnXtK5 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 3, 2020

You will be terribly missed master ji!! Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend long back..Thank you for all the wonderful songs you choreographed! #RIPSarojKhan pic.twitter.com/z9uAQJOhX6 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji

You are truly irreplaceable. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 3, 2020

#Legend

Master ji to us... RIP#SarojKhan

Thank you for the memories, your teachings and your legacy — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 3, 2020

We lose another legend. Our childhood wouldn't have been the same without your hatke dance moves. You are among the stars! RIP maam. Dance your way through. https://t.co/NwV5Uk9Lzt — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) July 3, 2020

