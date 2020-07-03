  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani and other South celebs offer condolences

Many celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani remembered late Saroj Khan for her iconic work as they offered condolences on Twitter.
2968 reads Mumbai
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani and other South celebs offer condolencesSaroj Khan Passes Away: Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani and other South celebs offer condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3 due to a cardiac arrest. She was 71. Known for choreographing popular songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen, Saroj Khan was having breathing issues and was also suffering from multiple ailments. A lot of celebrities from the Bollywood and South Indian film industry took to Twitter and offered condolences. Many celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Priyamani remembered Saroj Khan for her iconic work as they offered condolences on Twitter. 

Priyamani Raj took to Twitter and shared a picture of herself with Saroj Khan, She wrote "You will be terribly missed master ji!! Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend long back..Thank you for all the wonderful songs you choreographed!." 

Tamannaah Bhatia also Tweeted over the heartbreaking news of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's demise. She wrote, "Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji...You are truly irreplaceable." 

Sharing a beautiful picture of Saroj Khan, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Every actors dream is to dance under your tutelage. RIP #SarojKhan ma’am you will be thoroughly missed." 

Check out Tweets below: 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement