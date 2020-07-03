Saroj Khan Passes Away: Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note; Says 'It is the end of an era'

Saroj Khan passed away early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu penned a note as he offered condolences to the legendary choreographer and her family.

Bollywood's legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. A three-time National Award winner, Saroj Khan has choreographed more than 2000 songs. She is known for her popular work for songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen among many. Many celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to Saroj Khan and her family. Bollywood and South celebs like , Amitabh Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia among others are devastated by the loss. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also penned a note and called it the end of an era.

Rakul Preet Singh also took to social media and mentioned how she always dreamt about doing a song with her. She Tweeted, "2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family."

Saroj Khan was popular even down South and has choreographer many biggies like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu.

The Legendary choreographer is survived by her husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Sukyna Khan and .

Check out Mahesh Babu's Instagram story below:

2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 3, 2020

