  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Saroj Khan Passes Away: Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note; Says 'It is the end of an era'

Saroj Khan passed away early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu penned a note as he offered condolences to the legendary choreographer and her family.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: July 3, 2020 11:50 am
Saroj Khan Passes Away: Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note; Says 'It is the end of an era'Saroj Khan Passes Away: Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note; Says 'It is the end of an era'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood's legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passed away early on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. A three-time National Award winner, Saroj Khan has choreographed more than 2000 songs. She is known for her popular work for songs like Dola Re Dola, Ek Do Teen among many. Many celebrities took to social media and offered condolences to Saroj Khan and her family. Bollywood and South celebs like Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia among others are devastated by the loss. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also penned a note and called it the end of an era. 

Rakul Preet Singh also took to social media and mentioned how she always dreamt about doing a song with her. She Tweeted, "2020 please don’t give any more bad news . So sad to hear about #SarojKhan ma’am . Always dreamt of doing atleast one song Choreographed by her. Your grace and contribution to indian cinema shall always be remembered. May your soul RIP. Strength to the family."

Saroj Khan was popular even down South and has choreographer many biggies like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu. 

The Legendary choreographer is survived by her husband B Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Sukyna Khan and Hina Khan

Check out Mahesh Babu's Instagram story below: 

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement