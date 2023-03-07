Sarpatta 2: Pa Ranjith and Arya to team up again for Sarpatta Parambarai sequel; Read details

Sarpatta Parambarai, the highly acclaimed sports drama helmed by Pa Ranjith and featured Arya in the lead role, is now set to get a sequel soon. Read details...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Mar 07, 2023   |  12:35 AM IST  |  410
Pa Ranjith, Arya, Sarpatta Parambarai
Pa Ranjith took to his official social media handles and confirmed that Sarpatta Parambarai is getting a sequel soon. (Credits: Twitter)

Sarpatta Parambarai, the sports drama that hit the screens in 2021, emerged as one of the most acclaimed films produced by the Tamil film industry in recent times. The film which earned Nation-wide recognition is helmed by the talented filmmaker Pa Ranjith and had a direct OTT release on the renowned platform Amazon Prime Video. Arya played the lead role in Sarpatta Parambarai, which revolved around the journeys of two boxing families, and is set in the North Madras regions of the 1970s.

Pa Ranjith announces the Sarpatta Parambarai sequel

The celebrated filmmaker, who is best known for his pathbreaking work in the Tamil film industry, took to his official social media handles and announced that a sequel to his acclaimed film Sarpatta Parambarai is on cards. Pa Ranjith shared the announcement poster of the project, which has been titled Sarpatta 2, along with a short note which reads: "Kabilan returns For honour and glory #Sarpatta2 Coming soon." In the announcement poster, leading man Arya, who played the central character Kabilan Munirathnam, is seen standing with his boxing gown on.

Check out Pa Ranjith's Twitter post, below:

About Sarpatta Parambarai

The movie, which revolves around the two renowned boxing clans of North Madras named Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai, and the long-standing rivalry between them. Arya played boxer Kabilan, while Pasupathy appeared as his guru Rangan Vathiyar. Shabeer Kallarackal played the role of Kabilan's arch rival, named Dancing Rose. 

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Pa Ranjith Twitter

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!