Sarpatta 2: Pa Ranjith and Arya to team up again for Sarpatta Parambarai sequel; Read details

Sarpatta Parambarai, the sports drama that hit the screens in 2021, emerged as one of the most acclaimed films produced by the Tamil film industry in recent times. The film which earned Nation-wide recognition is helmed by the talented filmmaker Pa Ranjith and had a direct OTT release on the renowned platform Amazon Prime Video. Arya played the lead role in Sarpatta Parambarai, which revolved around the journeys of two boxing families, and is set in the North Madras regions of the 1970s.

Pa Ranjith announces the Sarpatta Parambarai sequel

The celebrated filmmaker, who is best known for his pathbreaking work in the Tamil film industry, took to his official social media handles and announced that a sequel to his acclaimed film Sarpatta Parambarai is on cards. Pa Ranjith shared the announcement poster of the project, which has been titled Sarpatta 2, along with a short note which reads: "Kabilan returns For honour and glory #Sarpatta2 Coming soon." In the announcement poster, leading man Arya, who played the central character Kabilan Munirathnam, is seen standing with his boxing gown on.

Check out Pa Ranjith's Twitter post, below:

About Sarpatta Parambarai

The movie, which revolves around the two renowned boxing clans of North Madras named Sarpatta Parambarai and Idiyappa Parambarai, and the long-standing rivalry between them. Arya played boxer Kabilan, while Pasupathy appeared as his guru Rangan Vathiyar. Shabeer Kallarackal played the role of Kabilan's arch rival, named Dancing Rose.