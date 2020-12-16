Sarpatta Parambarai actor Arya unleashes his fierce and impeccable boxing skills in this new VIDEO; Watch

In the video that Arya has shared on his Twitter space, the Srapatta Parambarai actor can be seen practicing boxing in an intense and fierce manner.

Arya is here to entertain his fans with exciting and interesting updates. While his recent photos and videos with the film’s cast and crew when his upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai were shared yesterday, today, he has shared a video, where he can be seen training and practicing in an intensive boxing session. He can be seen delivering some power-packed punches to his trainer, while getting encouraged as he delivered them.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arya’s upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai was wrapped up yesterday and the makers celebrated it by cutting a cake. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film also stars actor Kalaiyarasan in a key role, while it has Dushara Vijayan as the leading lady. Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon.

Other than this, Arya has a lineup of films in his kitty. In Aranmanai 3 directed by Sundar C, he will reportedly be seen as the ghost. Before joining the sets of Sarpatta Parambarai, Arya was shooting for Aranmanai 3. He also shared photos and videos from the sets. Some reports suggest that he will be seen playing a key role in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film titled Pushpa. He is awaiting the release of Teddy, in which he will be sharing the screen space with his wife-actress Sayyeshaa.

Credits :Twitter

