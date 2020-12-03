Sarpatta Parambarai: Arya shares unseen stills from the film while thanking everyone for their wishes

Yesterday, the makers of the film released the film's title and Arya's first look poster, where he was seen flaunting his toned body.

Yesterday, the first look poster of Arya’s upcoming film Sarpatta Parambarai was released by the makers. As soon as the poster was released, it was showered with praises from celebrities and fans alike and they all shared it across social media platforms. Unanimously, everyone lauded Arya for his massive body transformation. With all the appreciation, the poster took over the internet. Now, Arya has treated everyone with some more stills from the film while thanking everyone for their wishes.

He shared four photos, and it looks like the film will be a from a different period of time as the cast members in the stills are seen in a retro look. As soon as the photos came up online, fans took to the comments section and lauded them. In the first look poster, Arya was seen intensely looking at someone while getting ready for what looks like a boxing match. He was seen in his well-toned body.

Actress Dushara Vijayan, whose maiden Kollywood film was Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari, has been roped in to play the female lead. Parthiban Radhakrishnan’s Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam fame actor Santosh Pratap will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film. Produced by K9 Studios, the film has music scored by Santhosh Narayanan. It is expected that the makers will announce more updates about the film soon.

