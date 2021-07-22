Sarpatta Parambarai Movie Review: An intense boxing drama that has a pinch of politics and culture

A youngster who is passionate towards boxing, is struggling to make it big in life. What stops him from scaling height? Nothing but his caste, clan and lack of opportunities. But how he goes against all the odds to show his world what he is, makes the film Sarpatta Parambarai.

Sarpatta Parambarai, one of the most hyped Tamil films in the recent times. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, who also co-produced the film under his banner Neelam Productions, along with Shanmugam Dhakshanaraj of K9 Studios.

Starring Arya, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, and Sanchana Natarajan in lead

roles, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Set during the 1980s, the film revolves around a clash between two clans namely Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai in North Chennai, which also showcases the boxing culture in the locality and also the politics being involved in it.

Kabilan (Arya) is an ardent lover of boxing right from his childhood. He works as a labour in a factory but makes sure he doesn't miss a single match that's held in the town. He was trained by a coach called Ranga (Pasupathy) in the childhood. The Sarpatta clan in the town has been losing matches back to back and the boxers from this clan are struggling to win.

But this time, into the ring, Ranga decides to send someone who can defeat Vembuli (John Kokken) the much hyped boxer from the opposite clan. Now it's time for Kabilan to win the trust of his coach and make his entry into the ring to defeat Vembuli. How he manages to do that forms the crux of the story.

This film is an intense sports drama that will not disappoint you. Arya has got into the skin of Kabilan and he nailed his performance. He physically transformed himself only for this role and undoubtedly, he has given more than his best to this flick. Also, one of the best performances of his career.

Now it's time to shower some praises on John Kokken, the antagonist of the plot. John has always given decent performances to all the roles he's played till now. He is the right choice for Vembuli, the most important part of the film. John too has undergone an amazing transformation for this flick and stepped into the shoes of a boxer.

John Vijay, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar and Sanchana have given their best to their characters.

Director Pa Ranjith, as always, has worked on the issues that have been existing in the society for a long time now under the name of caste, creed, clan and a lot more. In this film too, he has focused on such issues by adding some emotional and family drama to it.

He made sure that the adrenaline rush is maintained throughout the film. He shows the challenges a common man like Kabilan can face when he wants to make it big in the field of boxing.

But to be frank, it would have been better if he had reworked on the story to avoid the lag in the beginning of the film.

The nativity, sets, costumes, screenplay and other technicalities are worth an appreciation. The whole team has done a great job. On the whole, Sarpatta is worth a watch this weekend if you are a lover of sports drama.