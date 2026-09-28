Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2: Arya and director Pa Ranjith begin shoot for origin movie with sport action drama’s prequel

Sarpatta Parambarai, starring Arya in the lead role, was released directly on OTT in 2021 and became a major success. Now, with the second instalment, the makers are set to explore the origins of the boxing tradition and the sporting culture established in the first film.

Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2: Arya and Pa Ranjith kickstart origin movie

Taking to social media, Arya shared an official update announcing the beginning of Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2. The announcement confirmed that the film will explore the origins of the boxing culture introduced in the first instalment.

Here’s the update:

For the uninitiated, Sarpatta Parambarai is a 2021 Tamil-language sports action drama directed by Pa. Ranjith, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tamizh Prabha. Set in the 1970s, the film revolves around the rivalry between Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai, two boxing clans in North Chennai with a long-standing rivalry.

The story explores the situation surrounding the local boxing scene and how the sport shapes the lives of people in the community.

Led by Arya, the film features an ensemble cast including John Kokken, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Dushara Vijayan, Pasupathy, Anupama Kumar, Sanchana Natarajan and several others in key roles.

Originally planned for a theatrical release, the film premiered directly on Prime Video due to the COVID-19 pandemic and received widespread acclaim from critics and audiences.

Arya’s work front

Arya was last seen in the Malayalam-Tamil bilingual period action thriller Ananthan Kaadu . Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy, the film is set during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The film follows four men from an impoverished neighbourhood who share a passion for music and gradually gain influence in their surroundings. As their ambitions grow, they become caught up in shifting power dynamics, forcing them to navigate changing relationships and circumstances. Through their journey, Ananthan Kaadu explores a transformative period and the forces that reshape their lives.

Looking ahead, Arya is set to co-star with Attakathi Dinesh and Sobhita Dhulipala in the sci-fi action martial arts film Vettuvam, directed by Pa. Ranjith.

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