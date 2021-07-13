Sarpatta Parambarai Trailer: Suriya calls it an EPIC film as he gives a sneak peek into Arya's role as a boxer

From the BGM to Arya's massive transformation as a boxer, every bit of the Sarpatta Parambarai trailer looks exciting and like never before.

The much-awaited trailer of Tamil film Sarpatta Parambarai starring Arya is finally out and it has taken social media by storm. From the BGM to Arya's massive transformation as a boxer, every bit of the trailer looks exciting and like never before. Set in the 70s, Sarpatta Parambarai is not just a regular sports movie about boxing. The story of the film is about two rival clans - Sarpatta and Idiyappa, who are constantly locking horns in a duel for the pride of their respective clans.

Talking about the film, actor Arya shared, "I have gone through a major physical transformation for this film and done a rigorous amount of training to get the physicality of techniques of a boxer right. It is a completely different role for me from my previous movies and I believe it is going to be a career-defining film for me. Just like the sport, Sarpatta Parambarai promises to deliver a thrilling experience with action sequences and a storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seats, the trailer of the film will give you a brief sneak peek on what is about to come on the 22nd July. I am glad that this film will be accessible to people across the globe through Amazon Prime Video."

Directed by Pa.Ranjith and produced by Neelam Productions & K9 Studios, the film features an ensemble cast including Dushara Vijayan, John Kokken, Kalaiyarasan, Pasupathy, John Vijay and Santosh Prathap in pivotal roles. The film is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on July 22!

