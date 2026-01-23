Sarvam Maya OTT Release: When and where to watch Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu starrer feel-good horror comedy online

Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly and Riya Shibu in the lead roles, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. After a successful run at the box office, the film is now all set to begin streaming online. Here are the details.

When and where to watch Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya is slated to release on the OTT platform JioHotstar and will begin streaming on January 30, 2026. The official update was shared by the film’s leading lady, Riya Shibu, through a quirky social media post.

Sharing the update, she wrote, “Delulu just turned trululu. Coming soon on JioHotstar.”

Here’s the update:

Official teaser and plot of Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya follows the story of Prabhendu, an atheist who hails from a family of Hindu priests. After abandoning his traditions, he attempts to make a living as a musician but struggles to earn money.

In contrast, his father and brother are popular priests who are even flown abroad to conduct ceremonies. When Prabhendu returns to his village in Palakkad, he joins his cousin Roopesh, a local priest. As he assists his cousin with religious rituals, he does not believe in them and participates only for the money.

However, Prabhendu’s life takes an interesting turn when he comes into contact with a ghost that only he can see. The spirit does not remember her origins and calls herself Delulu, a complete Gen-Z ghost unaware of her past. As Prabhendu’s life fills with confusion and chaos because of her presence, the two develop an adorable connection, prompting him to learn more about Delulu and her true origins.

Cast and crew of Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role, alongside Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Arun Ajikumar, Vineeth, Methil Devika, and many others in key roles.

Written, co-edited, and directed by Akhl Sathyan, the movie is bankrolled by Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner Firefly Productions. Hridayapoorvam fame Justin Prabhakaran handled the musical compositions, Sharan Velayudhan served as the cinematographer, and Rathin Radhakrishnan stepped in as co-editor.

Sarvam Maya was a massive success in theatres. With widespread critical acclaim, the film is credited as Nivin Pauly’s comeback after a string of underwhelming projects.

