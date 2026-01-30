Sarvam Maya OTT Twitter Verdict: Here’s what netizens have to say about Nivin Pauly starrer horror comedy

Sarvam Maya, the feel-good horror-comedy starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film is now available for streaming on JioHotstar from January 30, 2026, following a blockbuster run at the box office.

If you’re planning to watch the film online, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Sarvam Maya OTT Twitter Verdict

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user said that Sarvam Maya was a beautiful film and urged others not to miss it. The user added that Riya Shibu had excelled in her debut performance, that Nivin Pauly had returned to his feel-good genre, and remarked that they were at a loss for words, expressing a strong emotional attachment to the film.

Another netizen wrote that they had just watched Sarvam Maya on OTT and felt sad about missing it in theatres due to technical issues on their end. They added that the film gave them a proper comedy-film vibe with a very vibrant story and that everyone performed well.

A third user commented that Sarvam Maya was a normal feel-good fantasy featuring a charming Nivin Pauly. They added that it was great to see him back in his comfort zone, praised the Aju-Nivin combo, and said that Delulu was cute and fun to watch. However, they felt that the storyline remained very simple, seemed hollow in parts, and that the ending did not work for them. Overall, they described it as an above-average film.

More about Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya follows the story of Prabhendu, an atheist from a family of Hindu priests. After abandoning his traditions, he attempts to make a living as a musician but struggles to earn money.

When Prabhendu returns to his village in Palakkad, he joins his cousin Roopesh, a local priest. While assisting his cousin with religious rituals, he participates only for the money and does not believe in them.

However, Prabhendu’s life takes an interesting turn when he comes into contact with a ghost that only he can see. The spirit does not remember her origins and calls herself Delulu, a complete Gen-Z ghost unaware of her past.

As Prabhendu’s life becomes filled with confusion and chaos because of her presence, the two develop an adorable connection, prompting him to learn more about Delulu and her true origins.

Apart from Nivin, the film also stars Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, Arun Ajikumar, and several others in key roles.

