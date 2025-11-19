Sarvam Maya Release Date: Nivin Pauly starrer horror comedy to hit big screens on Christmas 2025

Nivin Pauly is all set to hit the big screens soon with his much-awaited horror-comedy film Sarvam Maya. The makers have announced that the film will be released on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas this year.

Sarvam Maya Release Date

Sharing the update on social media, Nivin Pauly unveiled a fun new look from the movie, evoking an old-school vibe with his appearance. Alongside him, the poster also features Aju Varghese and veteran actor Janardhanan.

As the actor-producer revealed the first look, he wrote, “Fun is about to get spooky! Sarvam Maya in theatres from 25th December.”

Sarvam Maya is an upcoming fantasy horror-comedy that follows the story of a charming young protagonist who moves into an old mansion in a village in Kerala. Once he settles in, he begins experiencing a mysterious yet playful ghost in the house.

As he encounters several spooky yet humorous incidents, he must navigate his life safely, balancing light-hearted comedy with eerie moments. Along with the Premam actor, the film stars Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan, Janardhanan, Madhu Warrier, Althaf Salim, Anand Ekarshi, and many others in key roles.

Written and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the movie is bankrolled by Dr. Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner Firefly Films. The musical tracks and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

Additionally, Sarvam Maya's cinematography is handled by Sharan Velayudhan, with Sathyan himself and Rathin Radhakrishnan serving as editors. Earlier, the makers released a teaser, offering a fun glimpse into the movie's “spooky” and “delulu” world.

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming films

Recently, Nivin Pauly made headlines after removing posts about several of his previously announced films. While the reason behind this move remains unclear, reports suggest that his film Dolby Dineshan, directed by Thamar KV, has been shelved.

However, his film Shekara Varma Raajavu with Narivetta director Anuraj Manohar has only been postponed for now. The actor also removed posts related to films Thaaram, Gangster of Mundanmala, and Bismi Special.

Looking ahead, Nivin is currently gearing up for his Tamil film Benz, in which he plays the main antagonist opposite Raghava Lawrence. He also has the web series Pharma and the Nayanthara-starrer Dear Students in his lineup of upcoming releases.

