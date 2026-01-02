Sarvam Maya Review: Nivin Pauly returns as OG entertainer with warm and pleasant feel-good horror comedy

Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025. The horror-comedy film features actors like Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, and many others in key roles.

As the movie continues its successful run, here’s the Pinkvilla review for you to check out.

The Plot

Sarvam Maya, a fantasy horror-comedy film, follows the story of Prabhendu, an atheist who hails from a family of Hindu priests. After abandoning his traditions, he decides to make it in life as a musician, but finds it difficult to earn money.

On the contrary, his father and brother are popular priests who are even flown abroad to conduct ceremonies. When Prabhendu returns to his village in Palakkad, he joins his cousin Roopesh, a local priest. As he assists his cousin in religious rituals, he does not believe in them and indulges in them only for the money.

However, Prabhendu’s life takes an interesting turn when he comes in contact with a ghost that only he can see. The spirit does not remember her origin and calls herself Delulu, a complete Gen-Z spirit unaware of her past. As Prabhendu’s life fills with confusion and chaos because of her, they develop an adorable connection, prompting him to learn more about Delulu and her true origin.

The Good

Sarvam Maya is a complete entertainer that rediscovers the entertainment factor within a Nivin Pauly movie. The actor looks pleasant and comfortable in his zone of comedy drama, effortlessly playing the adorable boy-next-door character.

Apart from the delight of seeing Nivin Pauly shine with his comic timing, it is also wonderful to see him share a vibrant and funny chemistry with actress Riya Shibu.

Sarvam Maya isn’t a conventional horror comedy that mixes spooks and jump scares with comedic elements. Instead, the movie is more of a feel-good entertainer that offers quite a few chuckles through its characters and narrative.

Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film feels like a modern-day retelling of the kind of movie his father, Sathyan Anthikad, would have made in the 1990s or early 2000s. The calmness and serenity the film offers, along with its light-hearted moments, keep it engaging and interesting.

The writing by Akhil is definitely Gen-Z–coded, making it relatable without coming off as jarring or cringeworthy. On the technical front, Justin Prabhakaran delivers some outstanding tracks, with Manu Manjith contributing calming and meaningful lyrics.

Additionally, the cinematography by Sharan Velayudhan is laudable, offering picturesque frames of Palakkad and its serene beauty. The conclusion lands as a fulfilling experience, leaving viewers with memorable moments.

The Bad

While Sarvam Maya is an entertaining venture, the film falters slightly in pacing. The momentum takes a small hit in the second half, making it feel sluggish at certain points, though it still manages to satisfy those searching for a feel-good watch.

Moreover, certain characters feel unnecessary to the narrative, leaving one wondering why they were included.

The Performances

Nivin Pauly shines the most in Sarvam Maya with his charming performance. The Premam actor delivers a film that serves as a calming experience, which feels refreshing after many years.

Aju Varghese plays an important supporting role, reminding viewers of the comical moments he shared with Nivin Pauly in films like Thattathin Marayathu and Oru Vadakkan Selfie. Riya Shibu also performs well, making Delulu an adorable and memorable character.

Watch the teaser of Sarvam Maya

The Verdict

Sarvam Maya is designed for viewers who seek a pleasant theatrical experience, filled with feel-good moments and light-hearted, clean comedy. If you enjoy this genre and want to watch a Nivin Pauly entertainer, this film is certainly worth watching in theatres or later on OTT.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

