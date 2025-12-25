Sarvam Maya Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read about Nivin Pauly’s fantasy horror rom-com film

Sarvam Maya, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. Directed by Akhil Sathyan, the horror-comedy venture seems to have sparked conversation among netizens. Let’s take a look at how audiences are reacting.

Sarvam Maya Twitter Review

Taking to their social media handle, one user said that Sarvam Maya made them laugh, cry, and feel emotionally uplifted, even prompting them to thank director Akhil Sathyan for making such a film.

Another user described the film as a smooth and delightful horror rom-com, praising its simple storytelling and neat characters, especially the ghost and Aju Varghese–Nivin Pauly combination. They also added that Nivin Pauly is finally back in form.

A third netizen added that Sarvam Maya is a very nice film and emphasized that it is Nivin Pauly’s best film in the last 10 years.

Here are the reactions:

More about Sarvam Maya

Sarvam Maya is a fantasy horror comedy that follows the life of Prabhendhu Namboothiri, a young Hindu priest who leads a solitary life in his ancestral home. His routine existence is filled with silence and rituals.

However, his life takes a turn when Prabhendhu encounters a ghost, which disrupts his meticulously organized routine. This peculiar and humorous interaction gradually transforms into a journey that compels the priest to confront questions about his own life, faith, and identity, evolving into an emotional and philosophical ride.

Apart from Nivin Pauly, the movie features Aju Varghese, Riya Shibu, Janardhanan, Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, Madhu Wariar, and several others in key roles.

Written, edited, and directed by Akhil Sathyan, the film is produced by Ajaya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films. The music and background score are composed by Justin Prabhakaran, with cinematography handled by Sharan Velayudhan.

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming movies

Nivin Pauly recently wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming film with director B Unnikrishnan. The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to be a political thriller.

Looking ahead, the actor also has films such as Dear Students, co-starring Nayanthara, Baby Girl, Action Hero Biju 2, and Multiverse Manmadhan in his lineup. Moreover, he will also be seen as the main antagonist in the Raghava Lawrence starrer Benz.

