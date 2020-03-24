Sasikumar and Sarathkumar to play lead roles in Tamil version of Ayyappanum Koshiyum; Deets inside

The tamil version of super hit Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum will have Sasikumar and Sarathkumar playing the lead roles.

While we all know that superhit Mollywood film Ayyappanum Koshiyum is being remade in Tamil, a new report claims that the film will have critically acclaimed actors Sasikumar and Sarathkumar in the lead roles. It was reported that the Tamil remake rights were bought by producer Kathiresan, who has produced critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda.

In Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Biju Menon played a cop, Ayyappan Nair, while Prithviraj was seen as a retired army officer Koshy Kurien. Ayyappanum Koshiyum narrated the story of two heroes, who were in loggerheads over a minor legal issue. While Jakes Bejoy composed the film’s music, Sudeep Elamon cranked the camera. Ranjan Abraham took care of the film’s editing. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. Media reports suggest that the film was made on a moderate budget and it has crossed Rs 30 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Telugu remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, has been bagged by producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi. He is known for his recent two megahits Jersey and the recent Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapuramaloo. Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a realistic action thriller, which had Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

