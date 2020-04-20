Sasikumar gets on road and helps TN cops spread awareness amid COVID 19 outspread

Kollywood actor and director Sasikumar volunteered with Tamil Nadu police to spread awareness amid the outspread of COVID 19.

While several celebrities are taking their social media spaces to spread awareness about social distancing and the importance of quarantine amid the outspread of COVID 19, director and actor Sasikumar on Saturday got on-road and volunteered with the cops in Madurai. Photos of the actor with a surgical mask along with the police have surfaced online, and now they are making rounds on social media as his fans and Kollywood audiences are sharing them across all platforms.

A video of Sasikumar has also surfaced online, in which he can be seen explaining the need to stay at home. He also explained how cops and medicos are working hard to keep us safe. Pointing out that female cops are unable to even feed their children during this situation, he requested people to stay indoors. The Sundara Pandiya actor then lauded doctors, nurses, sanitary worker and the police for their hard work to keep us safe.

The entire nation is in lockdown to combat the spread of the deadly Coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people across the globe. In India, more than 500 have lost their lives to the virus. On the work front, the Naadodigal actor has a bunch of films in his kitty including Kombu Vacha Singamada, Rajavamsam, MGR Magan, Na Na, and Paramaguru. His long-awaited film Naadodigal 2 hit the big screens recently.

Credits :IndiaGlitz

