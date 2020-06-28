  1. Home
Sathankulam custodial death: Rajinikanth extends condolences to the victims' family over a call

Rajinikanth calls up P Jeyaraj and Fennix's family to convey his condolences to them after custodial death in Sathankulam.
Sathankulam custodial death: Rajinikanth extends condolences to the victims' family over a callSathankulam custodial death: Rajinikanth extends condolences to the victims' family over a call
The news about P Jeyaraj and his son Fennix's death due to police brutality shook the entire nation. The victims were allegedly beaten to death by the police after they kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. The police arrested them in Sathankulam for violating the lockdown rules and Fenix died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on June 22 followed by his father's death on June 23. Many celebrities have tweeted about the same and have conveyed condolences to the victims' family.

As per Rajinikanth’s publicist, the South superstar himself called Jeyaraj’s wife to extend his condolences. After the news of the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and his son Fennix, many named personalities took to their Twitter handles in order to address the issue and stand against police brutality. Actor Surya labeled the entire incident a result of organised crime. He stated that it is not just the police who was at fault but also the magistrate and the doctors who are equally responsible for the custodial death of P Jeyaraj and Fennix.

Actor turned politician Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Will we and can we see law taking its course and punishing the guilty without any further delay in #Jeyaraj and #Fenix case? The culprits cannot and should not get away. A family has lost their most loved ones. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix"

