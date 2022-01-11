Sathyaraj continues to recover from COVID-19; Actor discharged from the hospital

Yesterday we reported that Baahuball star Sathyaraj has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19. Now things seem to be improving. Sathyaraj's son Sibi Sathyaraj has informed that the actor has been discharged from hospital last night. He further informed that the actor is doing much better now and is likely to resume work after taking some rest.

Taking to Twitter, Sibi Sathyaraj posted, "Hey guys..Appa got discharged from the hospital last night and back home..He’s totally fine and will resume work after few days of rest..Thank you all for your love and support!" He penned another tweet, clarifying that his father is not on any social media, He wrote, "Appa is not there on ANY social media platform yet..If he does enter,it will be a pre-verified account with a blue tick..So kindly unfollow,block and report any other account that’s claim to be him..Thank you".

Check out the post below:

Others to be affected by the COVID-19 virus recently include Priyadarshan, Mahesh Babu, Arun Vijay, Thaman S, etc.

In the meantime, Sathyaraj will share screen space with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam. Radha Krishna Kumar has directed the highly talked about film. He will also working with Suriya in the film titled Etharkkum Thunindhavan. The film has been written and directed by Pandiraj. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, Soori and M. S. Bhaskar as leads. The project is scheduled for release in theatres on 4 February.