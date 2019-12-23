Sathyaraj gets lauded by son Sibi for winning Filmfare South Best Supporting Actor Award

After actor Sathyaraj bagged a Filmfare award, his son and actor Sibi Sathyaraj took to Twitter and lauded his father.

The South Filmfare Awards function was recently held in Chennai on Sunday. It goes without saying that the gala event saw many big names. Baahubali actor Sathyaraj received the Best Supporting Actor Male for his role in Sivakarthikeyan’s production venture Kanaa which had Aishwarya Rajesh playing the lead role. His son, Sibi Sathyaraj wished the former on winning the award.

Taking to Twitter, Sibi expressed his happiness for his father. He also congratulated the whole team and the lead actor Aishwarya Rajesh for winning the critics award. He wrote, “Extremely happy that Appa has won the #Filmfareaward for best supporting actor in a Male role for #Kanaa! Thanks to the whole team and congrats to @aishu_dil for bagging the critics award! @ Siva_Kartikeyan@SKProdOffl @Arunrajakamaraj (sic)”. Aishwarya Rajesh took home the Critics Award for her role in the same film.

Extremely happy that Appa has won the #Filmfare award for best supporting actor in a Male role for #Kanaa! Thanks to the whole team and congrats to @aishu_dil for bagging the critics award! @Siva_Kartikeyan @SKProdOffl @Arunrajakamaraj — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) December 22, 2019

On the work front, Sathyaraj was last seen in Prathi Roju Pandage, directed by Maruthi. He played the role of a septuagenarian, who was diagnosed with lung cancer. He was also seen in Jyothika and Karthi starrer Thambi, which was directed by Jeethu Joseph. He will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapuramlu, which is slated to release on January 12, 2020. He will also be seen in 1945/Madai Thiranthu, a period film. The film also has Rana Daggubati, Regina Cassandra, Nasser in the lead roles. Sibi on the other hand has a handful of films in his kitty. His movies Walter, Kabadadaari and Ranga are all set to hit the big screens soon.

Credits :Twitter

Read More