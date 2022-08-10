Sathyaraj to work with Kamal Haasan after 35 years in Indian 2? Find Out

Kamal Haasan is presently in the US to work on his film, Indian 2. The makers intend to restart the shoot of his highly-anticipated drama by September this year. It is believed that the makers have already started prep to film the movie. They are further deciding on the cast of the flick. The latest buzz around the drama suggests that Sathyaraj is in talks to play a critical role in the film. However, the Baahubali star is yet to sign the dotted line.

If these reports turn out to be true, he will be working with Kamal Haasan after 35 years. Navarasa Nayagan Karthik will also be a part of the Indian 2 cast. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen who will be replacing actors Vivek and Nedumudi Venu in the movie, who passed away recently.

New-mommy Kajal Aggarwal, who has taken a break from work after delivering baby boy Neil, recently confirmed that she will start shooting for the venture in September this year.

Made under the direction of S Shankar, Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 drama, Indian. Protagonist Kamal Haasan is expected to reprise his role as Senathipathi.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with us, the Chachi 420 star opened up about the delay in his next. Kamal Haasan said, "We had so many things coming in between, apart from the fact that it’s a very big film. We had COVID, we had an accident on the set where people died. It’s so unnerving but we continued."