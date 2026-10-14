Sathyavan Savithiri Teaser Review: Keerthy Suresh’s ambitious character sparks ego clash with Mysskin’s Markendaya

Sathyavan Savithiri, starring Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin in the lead roles, is an upcoming film directed by Praveen S Vijaay. The makers have officially unveiled the film’s teaser and confirmed its theatrical release date as November 20, 2026.

Sathyavan Savithiri Teaser

The newly released teaser of Sathyavan Savithiri introduces Keerthy Suresh as Savithiri, an ambitious professional determined to climb the career ladder. Spanning 1 minute and 19 seconds, the teaser offers a glimpse into her career and the challenges she faces when she clashes with Markendaya, a senior advocate whose ego becomes a major obstacle.

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Here’s the teaser:

Alongside Savithiri’s professional struggles, the film also appears to explore her personal life, with a particular focus on her married life and the complexities surrounding it.

Apart from the lead actors, the film features Charukesh, Bala Saravanan, Shilpa Manjunath, Deepa Shankar, Madhusudhanan, R. Sundarrajan, Maala Parvathi and others in key roles.

Written and directed by Praveen S Vijaay, the film is produced by Vedikkaranpatti S. Sakthivel. Sam CS has composed the music and background score, while Arul Vincent serves as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK handles the editing.

Initially scheduled for release on July 24, 2026, the film was postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan.

Keerthy Suresh’s work front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in a co-leading role in Dorothy , starring Rishikanth and Sananth and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Set in the 1980s, the film follows childhood friends Karthi and Subbu, who grow up working as bad men under Subbu’s father, Whistle Veeraiah. Their lives take a tragic turn when Dorothy, Subbu’s sister-in-law, passes away under mysterious circumstances.

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Following her demise, Subbu reveals her true gender identity but faces rejection from her family and is forced to leave home. Flashbacks reveal that Dorothy had supported Subbu in embracing her true self.

Determined to protect his family’s honour, Veeraiah hires Karthi to end Subbu. However, Karthi struggles to carry out the order as they travel together, and he gradually confronts his feelings for her. The rest of the film explores their emotional journey and the difficult choices they face.

Looking ahead, Keerthy Suresh is set to play a leading role in January 12 Vidudala , which stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is slated for release on January 12, 2027.

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